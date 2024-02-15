New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Development of national guidelines for early diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis, awareness-building among adolescents, women, and healthcare providers can help in tackling this gynaecological disease, healthcare experts have said.

Endometriosis is a gynaecological condition that affects 10 per cent of the country's girls and women and is usually reported between the reproductive ages of 15 to 49 years, according to a study by the George Institute for Global Health, India.

Also Read | Maratha Quota Matter: Manoj Jarange-Patil's Health Slides, Bombay High Court Orders Treatment.

The institute's study underscored the urgent need for prioritising endometriosis as a public health concern in the country as it explored women's experiences of endometriosis and its impact on them and their partners' lives.

Citing the study, Dr Sapna Desai, women's health specialist, saying it highlighted the importance of investing in women's health at all levels of the health system.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Stone of NLC India's 300 MW Solar Plant on February 16.

Integrating gynaecological care into primary health services is a critical first step to ensure women get the information, diagnosis and services they need to address endometriosis and related conditions, Desai said.

Women living with endometriosis suffer from diverse and complex range of symptoms with severe to life-impacting pain, said the study.

In this condition, hormonal changes in the body during the monthly cycle cause the cells in the endometrial-like tissue to grow, and then breakdown and bleed into places from where it cannot escape, it added.

In the study, healthcare professionals recommended development of national guidelines for early diagnosis and treatment, awareness-building among adolescents, women, and healthcare providers, and addressing the economic burden of the condition.

Apoorva Joshi, a women's care advocate and clinical nutritionist, said there is a need to have specialised endometriosis clinics with multidisciplinary teams available at as many locations as possible.

"From my personal experience, for an invisible disease like endometriosis which silently impacts 43 million patients' physical, mental, social, and financial well-being in India, we need to have specialised endometriosis clinics with multidisciplinary teams available at as many locations as possible. Everyone deserves access to good quality care to improve their quality of life," Joshi said.

Dr Preety Rajbangshi, senior research fellow leading India's Global Women's Health Programme at the institute who has co-authored the study, said normalisation of menstrual pain and lack of awareness of endometriosis are some of the key reasons for delayed diagnosis, leading to a further delay in women seeking treatment for this condition.

"Endometriosis is missing as a public health concern in women's health and we hope to come up with policy recommendations and a wider spectrum of research in this area," she said.

The study, conducted between November 2021 and July 2022, employed semi-structured in-depth interviews with 21 women diagnosed with endometriosis and 10 male partners.

The findings shed light on the multi-faceted challenges faced by individuals grappling with this condition.

Women reported significant delays in receiving a proper diagnosis, often resorting to consulting multiple healthcare providers, including general practitioners, gynaecologists, and alternative medicine practitioners, Rajbangshi said.

This delay stemmed from a lack of awareness about the condition and the normalisation of period pain

Endometriosis severely affects educational and career aspirations, with women reporting difficulty focusing on studies, missing classes, and facing hindrances in their professional lives, the study pointed out.

Many women reported quitting jobs, taking numerous sick leaves, and experiencing setbacks in career progression. The condition takes a toll on women's social lives as well, leading to reduced participation in social activities and a feeling of powerlessness.

Moreover, women reported experiencing psychological distress, including anxiety, depression, and helplessness, it said.

While endometriosis itself is not stigmatised, women reported facing ridicule and mockery due to the chronic pelvic pain, heavy bleeding, and infertility associated with the condition.

Those struggling with infertility reported facing ostracisation and criticism in familial, social, and work settings, the study said.

The study also pointed out that male partners of such patients also bear a significant burden, often taking on additional roles as caretakers and shouldering financial responsibilities.

Many reported accompanying their partners to consultations and surgeries, providing post-surgery care, while managing household duties.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)