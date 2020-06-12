India News | 'Guilty Should Be Punished Irrespective of Political Party': BJP on TDP Leader's Arrest

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): BJP on Friday said that the "guilty should be punished" irrespective of the political party, following the arrest of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader K Atchannaidu by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths today in connection with alleged irregularities at ESI.

"Today former labour minister of Andhra Pradesh has been arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau of Andhra Pradesh on the charges of ESI medicine purchases in which few procedures haven't been followed and there was corruption which took place around these transactions without transparent procedures," BJP leader Lanka Dinakar said.

Also Read | West Bengal Governor Anguished by Manner in Which 14 Dead Bodies of COVID-19 Victims Were Dragged, Says Probe Needed: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:.

"It is the responsibility of the Andhra Pradesh government to prove offence with proper evidence stating otherwise people might feel that these are all vengeance politics. Guilty should be punished irrespective of the party," he added.

The BJP leader said that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy should "cooperate" with CBI in cases he is facing a probe.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Admission Process in Schools and Colleges to Commence from July, Says State Minister Ravindra Choubey.

"BJP is strongly demanding that let the truth come out and guilty should be punished based on proper evidence. At the same time, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy is facing more than one CBI case. He should cooperate with CBI and he need to attend regularly for trials to complete CBI court procedures as early as possible," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)