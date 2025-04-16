Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): A woman from Guinea was caught with cocaine worth Rs 21.78 crore at the Mumbai airport, as per officials.

She had arrived from Nairobi and was intercepted by officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, based on specific intelligence.

During checking, officials found three packets of white powder hidden in her checked-in luggage. A field test confirmed the substance was cocaine. The total weight of the seized drug was 2,178 grams.

The woman was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Further investigation on the case is underway.

Earlier, Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport Mumbai seized suspected cocaine weighing 785 grams with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 7.85 crore and arrested one foreign passenger, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said in a release.

According to the release, the incident took place on April 9 and 10. On April 9, a foreign passenger who arrived in Mumbai was intercepted by the Customs Officers at CSMI airport based on spot profiling.

Upon questioning, the passenger exhibited signs of nervousness and uneasiness. Further examination and medical investigation revealed that the passenger had swallowed multiple yellow-coloured pellets, which were later found to contain white coloured crumbled substance purported to be Cocaine, the release added.

It said that customs officers, under medical supervision on April 13, recovered contraband purported to be cocaine having a net weight of 785 grams approximately valued at Rs 7,85,00,000. The said passenger was placed under arrest under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In another operation on April 12, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai seized 6.7 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 6.3 crore from a passenger arriving from Bangkok. The gold was concealed in shoes. The agency said in a release that both the passenger and the buyer were arrested under the Customs Act.

According to the DRI, based on specific intelligence, officers of the DRI in Mumbai intercepted a passenger travelling by flight TG 317 from Bangkok to Mumbai. The release said a personal search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of 14 foreign-origin gold bars of different weights, cumulatively weighing 6735.42 gm and valued at Rs. 6.30 Crores, ingeniously concealed in a shoe worn by the passenger. (ANI)

