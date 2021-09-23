Morbi, Sep 23 (PTI) Five people were killed after their car rammed into a stationary truck in Gujarat's Morbi district in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

The car driver apparently lost control over the wheels, following which the vehicle rammed into the rear side of the truck parked on a roadside near Timbdi village on Morbi-Maliya highway, Deputy Superintendent of Police Radhika Bharai said.

"The accident took place when five men were going in the car towards Morbi town from Maliya. All of them died on the spot. The Morbi taluka police are conducting further investigation into the incident," she said.

The deceased have been identified as Anand Shekhawat, Tarachand Barala, Ashok Bileda, Vijendra Singh and Pavan Mistry, the police said, adding that it was not clear who was driving the car.

A primary probe into the incident revealed that all the deceased were involved in transport business in Morbi, located around 200 km from Ahmedabad, and originally belonged to Rajasthan, police sources said.

