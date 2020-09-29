Ahmedabad, Sep 29 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 1,36,004 on Tuesday with addition of 1,381 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, state health department said.

With 11 more people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll in the state went up to 3,442, it said.

Also Read | 2nd Sero Survey Results: 87 Million Likely Exposed to COVID-19 in India, 1 in 15 Have Antibodies.

1,383 people were discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of recoveries to 1,15,859, the department said in a release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)