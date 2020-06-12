India News | Guj: Adhia Panel Submits Final Report on Post-pandemic Revival

Ahmedabad, Jun 12 (PTI) A committee headed by former Union finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia on Friday submitted its report about possible measures to revive economy in the post- coronavirus period to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

In its second and final report, the panel stressed development of infrastructure and resources, ways to increase investment and better financial management, an official release said.

The report contained 231 short-term and long-term suggestions to boost the economy which has been hit by the fall-out of the pandemic and lockdown, the release said.

The six-member committee was formed on May 13 to formulate a comprehensive economic action plan and strategy to create conducive environment to attract foreign companies which are looking to relocate plants from other countries.

The committee submitted its interim report on May 28, based on which Rupani recently announced a Rs 14,022 crore package, the release said.

Besides Adhia, the panel included former IIM-A professor Ravindra Dholakiya, senior tax consultant Mukesh Patel, financial expert Pradeep Shah, retired IAS officer Kirit Shelat and Vice Chairman and MD of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) M Thennarasan.

