Ahmedabad, Jun 14 (PTI) Gujarat BJP MLAs will meet on Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 situation, vaccination drive as well as relief work in areas hit by cyclone Tauktae in mid-May, party functionaries said.

The meeting will be attended by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, his deputy Nitin Patel as well as state unit chief CR Paatil, state general secretaries and state parliamentary board members among others, they added.

Deputy CM Patel, in a statement, said the meeting of all BJP MLAs was being held after a gap of two months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The MLAs will be given a presentation on the state government's work during the second wave of COVID-19, as well as on the relief and restoration work in cyclone-affected areas, he said.

A detailed action plan to speed up the ongoing vaccination drive will also be discussed in the meeting and a presentation on advance planning done to tackle a possible third wave will be shown to the invitees, Patel added.

