Ahmedabad, Jul 15 (PTI) A proposal to enter into a tri-party agreement for the construction of four water aerodromes under the regional connectivity scheme was cleared by the Gujarat cabinet on Wednesday, an official said.

The government has approved the proposal to sign Memorandum of Understanding for building four aerodromes in the state for seaplane service, said Secretary in the Chief Minister's OfficeAshwani Kumar after the cabinet meeting.

The MoU will be signed by the Gujarat government, Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India.

A water aerodrome or seaplane base is an area of open water used by seaplanes, floatplanes and amphibious aircraft for landing and taking off.

They are expected to come up at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad, Sardar Sarovar dam at Kevadia in Narmada district, Shetrunji dam at Palitana in Bhavnagar district and Dhaori dam in Mehasana district.

The AAI will be the implementing agency that will guide the government in formulating the design.

"Generally water aerodromes have a space reserved in water bodies from where amphibious aircraft can take off and land. Such planes can be parked on the banks of water bodies and terminal buildings for such aerodromes are on adjacent land," said a release by the state government.

Along with taking care of operations and maintenance of these aerodromes, the state government will provide essential utilities like water and electricity, the release said.

A week ago, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Shipping, had reviewed seaplane projects in India.

Sabarmati and Sardar Sarovar -- Statue of Unity route are included in the 16 seaplane routes identified in the country and hydrographic surveys of this route have been completed, an official release had said.

"Mandaviya opined that Sabarmati and Narmada River- Statue of Unity seaplane route will save time and boost tourism as it provides a bird's eyeview of Narmda Valley and Statue of Unity," said the PIB release.

