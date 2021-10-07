Ahmedabad, Oct 7 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday dedicated a newly built six-lane road from Tarapur to Vasad in Anand district.

According to a release, the 48-km stretch of State Highway-8 has been completed at a cost of Rs 1,005 crore.

The event to dedicate the road was organised at Bochasan village on the highway, it was stated.

The Vasad-Tarapur stretch of SH-8 connects south Gujarat with Saurashtra region, and now, with the completion of a six-lane road, the travel time from Vasad to Tarapur has come down to 35 minutes, the release said.

Patel also performed a virtual inauguration and ground breaking of six other projects of the Road and Building department worth Rs 206.93 crore.

Road and Building Minister Purnesh Modi announced that a parallel road connecting Tarapur with Bagodara and Kadi will be finished in the next 100 days.

