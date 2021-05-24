Gir Somnath, May 24 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against nearly 2,000 unidentified people on charges of attempt to murder and rioting after members of two communities clashed with each other here in Gujarat, leaving six policemen and around a dozen other people injured, an official said on Monday.

The FIR also names 47 other persons for similar offences in connection with the incident that took place on Sunday, he said.

The clash broke out at Nava Bandar village in Una taluka of Gir Somnath after an altercation over collision of two fishing boats at a jetty in the village, he said.

Around 1,500 to 2,000 people belonging to two communities allegedly hit each other with sticks, swords, iron and plastic pipes, and also hurled stones and empty glass bottles, the official said.

When police intervened to control the mob, the rioters attacked them, injuring six personnel, including Assistant Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat, two sub-inspectors and three constables, an official from Nava Bandar Marine police station said.

The police had to lob several teargas shells to control the mob, he said.

An FIR was registered against 47 named and 1,500 to 2,000 unidentified people from both the communities late Sunday night under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 332, 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to public servant), 337, 338 (hurting with negligent act endangering human life), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 and 148 (rioting), he said.

Efforts were on to arrest them, the official said.

Following the clash, a large police team comprising personnel from three nearby police stations at Una, Gir Gadhada and Kodinar, as well as from the local crime branch and special operations group had rushed to control the mob, he said.

