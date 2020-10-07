Ahmedabad, Oct 7 (PTI) Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda, working president Hardik Patel and several party workers were detained on Wednesday ahead of a rally to demand justice for the Dalit woman who was allegedly raped and killed at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

In view of the COVID-19 situation in the city, the police had not granted permission to the Congress for its "Pratikar rally", deputy commissioner of police Ravindra Patel said.

"It is not advisable for anyone to gather in such a large number in the present situation when coronavirus still remains a cause of concern," the official said.

While Chavda, MLA Naushad Solanki and state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi were detained near the party's headquarters on Ashram road, Hardik was detained by Gandhinagar police from his home before the rally could begin, officials said.

The rally was supposed to start from Kochrab Ashram near Congress headquarters and culminate at Sabarmati Ashram.

Moments before his detention, Chavda said, "Instead of taking action against the goons who were responsible for the rape, the BJP government and its police are detaining us. This was a non-political rally meant only to raise voice against crimes against women and to seek justice for the Hathras victim."

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 and she died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30, sparking nationwide outrage.

