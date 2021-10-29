Ahmedabad, Oct 29 (PTI) A court in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has directed the police to register an FIR over an alleged theft of diamonds, jewelry and other valuables worth Rs 45 crore from a safe vault at trust-run Lilavati hospital in Palanpur.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Prashant Mehta, who claims to be "de facto trustee" of Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust which runs the hospital, had approached the magistrate's court after the local police refused to register a case.

In an order dated October 27, Judicial Magistrate Payal Goswami directed the Palanpur City-East Police Station to register an FIR based on Mehta's complaint.

Mehta had alleged that valuables belonging to the Trust were stolen from a vault in the basement of Mani Bhavan building where the hospital is located.

As per the complaint, the trust's founder Kirtilal Mehta, Prashant's grandfather, had kept antique jewelry in the safe vault.

According to Prashant Mehta, he was appointed de-facto trustee in 2016 while his parents along with his aunt (father's sister) are the three permanent trustees.

In August this year, Mehta, who lives in Mumbai, found that the vault was broken and the valuables kept inside were missing, the complaint said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)