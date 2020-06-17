India News | Guj COVID-19 Case Count Crosses 25,000 Mark, 27 More Die

Ahmedabad, Jun 17 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 case count on Wednesday crossed the 25,000 mark and reached 25,148 with addition of 520 new cases, a Health official said.

COVID-19 death toll rose by 27 to 1,561, he said.

With 348 patients being discharged in the day, the number of the recovered cases in the state increased to 17,438.

There are 6,149 active cases in Gujarat and 69 of them are in critical condition, the official added.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 25,148, new cases 520, deaths 1,561, discharged 17,438, active cases 6,149 and people tested so far 3,03,671.

