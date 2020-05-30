India News | Guj Eyes Hospitals with Minimum 20 Beds for Coronavirus Fight

Ahmedabad, May 30 (PTI) The Gujarat government has decided to take over 50 per cent capacity of private hospitals and clinics with minimum 20 beds under the Epidemic Diseases Act to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

A government resolution on this came on May 28, days after the Gujarat High Court severely reprimanded the state government for its handling of the outbreak.

Also Read | COVID-19 Doubling Time Improves to 15.4 Days from 13.3 Days: Health Ministry.

As per the GR issued by the state health department, all private hospitals and clinics having a capacity of 20 or more beds have been asked to earmark 50 per cent for treatment of patients infected with coronavirus, while the rest can be used to treat people with other ailments.

The beds have to be handed over as and when the need comes up, it added.

Also Read | DMRC Closes Metro Services for Commuters Until Further Notice: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 30, 2020.

With COVID-19 cases in the state crossing the 15,000- mark, the health department said more beds were required to treat patients.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)