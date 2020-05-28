India News | Guj: Former BJP MLA Injured in Shootout at Una

Una (Guj), May 28 (PTI) A former BJP MLA was injured when some unidentified men opened fire on him at Una town in Gujarat's Gir-Somnath district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Former MLA and sitting president of BJP-ruled Una municipality K C Rathod sustained injury to his neck when three to four motorcycle-borne men shot at him and a few others at M K Park area, the official said.

"We have learned that retaliatory shots were also fired from Rathod's side. At least five persons from both sides, including Rathod, were injured. The wounded were rushed to hospitals," said Rahul Tripathi, superintendent of police Gir-Somnath district.

Rathod, who sustained injuries to his neck, was out of danger, he said.

"We are yet to ascertain the identities of persons involved in the shootout. We are also probing if Rathod had carried a gun and fired from it," the official said.

