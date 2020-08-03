Rajkot, Aug 3 (PTI) A coronavirus positive undertrial on Monday escaped from a COVID-19 hospital after being shifted there from a sub jail in Gondal in Gujarat's Rajkot district, police said.

Anand Giri is an accused in several theft cases and was shifted to the COVID facility late last month after he tested positive for the virus, and he escaped in the early hours of the day, said Inspector Kishor Ramanuj of Gondal Town police station.

He was one of the nine inmates from the sub jail shifted to the hospital for COVID-19 treatment, eight of whom have now recovered, he added.

In all there are 18 inmates from various jails in this hospital, he said.

