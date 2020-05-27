India News | Guj: Journalist Arrested in Sedition Case Gets Bail

Ahmedabad, May 27 (PTI) A journalist from Gujarat was granted bail by a court here on Wednesday in a sedition case.

The accused Dhaval Patel, who is editor of a news portal, was arrested for publishing a news article purportedly claiming that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani might be replaced over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Also Read | SBI Simplifies EMI Moratorium Process, Starts Notifying Eligible Borrowers via SMS.

Sessions court judge PC Chauhan granted Patel a regular bail and said it will hear the accused's plea seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him by the city crime branch on May 8 under section 124(a) of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act.

The news item uploaded by Patel on his news portal on May 7 suggested that BJP high-command might remove Rupani from his post and replace him with Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, as per the FIR.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Two Migrants Found Dead in Shramik Special Train at Varanasi Railway Station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)