Gandhinagar, Feb 14 (PTI) Gujarat Lokayukta has recommended fixing accountability on contractors and officers in case of poor work or a "mishap" in the execution of infrastructure projects.

These observations were made in the Twenty Third Annual Consolidated Report of Lokayukta of Gujarat, which was tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday during the ongoing Budget session.

The Lokayukta also suggested more checks and balances, because, in case of a mishap, people would raise the issue of fixing responsibility, which would put the government in a difficult situation.

"It is desirable to have more checks and balances. Accountability should be fixed in case of poor performance. Because, if a mishap happens, issues would be raised regarding the liability of the government," stated the report prepared by Lokayukta Justice Rajesh Shukla (retired).

People would ask why the project was given to the contractor without fixing responsibility...This would put the government in a difficult situation, it stated.

The Lokayukta was referring to two suo motu inquiries registered by the Lokayukta office in 2020 and 2021.

The 2020 inquiry was about the bad quality of roads in the Ahmedabad city and the 2021 one was regarding the collapse of a portion of an under-construction bridge in Maktakpura area, also in Ahmedabad.

The Lokayukta expressed its displeasure, stating "no clarification was given by the state government or by the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) regarding the proposed action they desire to take" after the collapse.

"There has to be some checks and accountability for poor performance, lapses or negligence in work...It calls for suitable measures for a foolproof system for execution of such a project with more accountability and also providing for regular and constant supervision as well as sampling and testing to ensure the quality control," as per the report.

Justice Shukla noted the government and AUDA didn't give any explanation about the steps they intend to take against the erring contractor.

"We hope that the government will take appropriate measures for fixing the accountability in the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department and other strict action will be taken in future in case of such negligence," it said.

Commenting about the bad quality of roads, the Lokayukta said the period of default liability in case of poor workmanship is required to be increased to 5 years instead of 2 years.

"It is recommended that the Urban Development Department as well as the Roads and Buildings Department take appropriate suggestions from the engineers or consultants and have a suitable system which ensures the improvement in the performance of the work," as per the report.

The Lokayukta suggested that the contractor should be held accountable for carrying out repair work without any compensation in case of poor work.

"Further, it is suggested that suitable clauses should be added in tenders to make officers in charge, like a superintending engineer, accountable if anything goes wrong".

