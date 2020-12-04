Nasvadi, Dec 4 (PTI) A 30-year-old school principal was allegedly stabbed to death by a relative, while his wife and minor daughter were injured in the attack in Nasvadi town of Gujarat's Chhotaudepur district on Friday, police said.

The police are hunting for the accused Bharat Pithia (28), a teacher at a government-run school, who fled the scene after the attack in the morning hours, sub-inspector C D Patel of Nasvadi police station said.

The accused allegedly first attacked his cousin Meraman Pithia's wife Kajal with a large knife, and then proceeded to stab him multiple times, the official said, adding that he also attacked the couple's minor daughter.

"Both Bharat and Meraman hailed from Vanthali taluka of Junagadh district. Meraman was the principal of a private school in Nasvadi, while the accused was a teacher at a government-run primary school near the town," he said.

The deceased lived with his family in a rented house and the accused lived in the house opposite theirs, he said.

Meraman was declared dead by doctors, while his wife and daughter are undergoing treatment in Nasvadi, the official added.

