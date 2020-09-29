Surendranagar (Guj), Sep 29 (PTI) A minor fire erupted on Tuesday afternoon outside a COVID-19 ICU ward of civil hospital in Gujarat's Surendranagar town, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident as the blaze was brought under control immediately.

"Our staff called the fire brigade after seeing a minor fire in the switch board outside the ICU ward where 15 coronavirus patients are being treated. The blaze was brought under control within 15 minutes. We did not shift any patients, as they were safe inside the ward," said Mahatma Gandhi general hospital superintendent Dr Harish Varsotia.

He said electricity supply to the ICU ward was not affected, as the hospital has power back-up system.

This is the third incident of a fire occurring in COVID-19 hospitals in Gujarat in the last two months.

On August 6, eight patients died when a blaze occurred in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of a hospital in Ahmedabad.

A week later,a minor fire occurred in the switch board of a COVID-19 hospital in Bodeli town in Chhotaudepur district.

