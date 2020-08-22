Dahod, Aug 22 (PTI) One person drowned while four others went missing following a sudden surge of water in the Anas river in Gujarat's Dahod district on Saturday, the police said.

The incident took place at Thunthi Kankasiya village.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tracker Worldometers: India’s Coronavirus Tally Crosses 3 Million-Mark; Over 2.2 Million People Recovered.

A total of six persons, who were performing rituals for deceased family members, were trapped on a small island in the river after the water level rose suddenly due to heavy rains upstream, said an official of Jhalod police station.

One of them managed to swim ashore while another drowned, he said.

Also Read | Honda CB Hornet 200R Bike Teased Online; To Be Launched In India on August 27.

Four others who were stuck on the island were swept away in the current and were still missing, he added.

A rescue team from the Jhalod municipality reached the spot but could not help the victims due to insufficient equipment, locals claimed.

As they waited for three hours, the four stranded persons were swept away, villagers alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)