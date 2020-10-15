Ahmedabad, Oct 15 (PTI) A 30-year-old prisoner was allegedly killed by a fellow inmate during a scuffle over a petty issue in Gujarat's Vadodara Central Jail, an official said on Thursday.

Azaharuddin alias Ajju Kaniya was killed by Sunil Parmar following a heated altercation over a petty issue on Wednesday, deputy superintendent of jail Vishnu Patel said.

Also Read | Naveen Patnaik Birthday: Odisha CM Not to Celebrate Birthday in View of Severe COVID-19 Situation in State.

"During the scuffle, Parmar found a sharp piece of metal sheet and slit Kaniya's throat with it. It was not a pre-planned attack," the official said.

Parmar was arrested two year ago in a murder case, while the deceased was lodged in the jail for the past few months in an extortion case, Patel said.

Also Read | Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl - Delhi HC Asks Govt and Makers of Janhvi Kapoor Starrer to Sort Out the Issues.

Kaniya was a resident of Panigate area of the city and had previously been arrested for serious offences such as attempt to murder, assault and criminal intimidation, he added.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioner of police Megha Tewar said some jail guards had also sustained injuries when they tried to intervene during the attack and a thorough inquiry will be conducted in the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)