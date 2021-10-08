Ahmedabad, Oct 8 (PTI) Gujarat reported 19 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the state's caseload to 8,26,099, a health department official said on Friday evening.

No new fatality was recorded so the death toll remained unchanged at 10,085, he added.

The recovery count stood at 8,15,838 after 22 persons were discharged during the day.

There are 176 active cases in Gujarat now including four patients on ventilator support.

An official release said 6.37 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including over 4.30 lakh during the day.

The COVID-19 case tally in neighbouring Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu stood unchanged at 10,644. The Union territory has two active cases currently.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,099, New cases 19, Death toll 10,085, Discharged 8,15,838, Active cases 176 and people tested so far - figures not released.

