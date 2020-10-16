Ahmedabad, Oct 16 (PTI) With 1,191 new coronavirus cases emerging in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, the infection count in the state reached 1,57,474, the health department said on Friday.

Eleven COVID-19 patients died during this period, taking the toll to 3,620, it said in a release.

According to the department, 1,279 patients recovered on Friday, which pushed the recovery count to 1,39,149, it added.

There are 14,705 active cases in the state.

Gujarat's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,57,474, new cases 1,191, deaths 3,620, discharged 1,39,149, active cases 14,705 and people tested so far 52,69,542.

