Ahmedabad, Apr 1 (PTI) Gujarat reported its highest single-day spike of 2,410 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which pushed its overall tally to 3,10,108, the state health department said.

The death toll rose to 4,528 as nine patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

With 2,015 patients recuperating during this period, the state's recovery count increased to 2,92,584, it said.

Four of the patients died in Surat, three in Ahmedabad and one each in Vadodara and Bhavnagar, the department said in a release.

Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 626 new cases in the state on Thursday.

A total 615 new cases were found in Surat, followed by 363 cases in Vadodara and 223 in Rajkot.

With this, there are 12,996 active cases in the state at present, out of which the condition of 155 patients is critical.

The state's recovery rate now stands at 94.35 per cent.

A total of 60,65,682 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine in Gujarat so far, with 6,97,280 of them getting the second dose as well.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,10,108, new cases 2,410, death toll 4,528, discharged 2,92,584, active cases 12,996, people tested so far - figures not released.

