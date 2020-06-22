Ahmedabad, Jun 22 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Monday approached the high court for modification of its earlier order staying the procession of Lord Jagannath Yatra in Ahmedabad, which was supposed to be taken out on June 23.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said he had directed the state Advocate General to approach the high court and request it to allow the annual procession.

The HC had on Saturday stayed the procession in the light of coronavirus pandemic in Ahmedabad.

The court had also questioned local authorities over the delay in taking a decision on an application filed by the Jagannath Mandir Trust.

Rupani's comments came hours after the supreme court allowed holding of the procession in Puri in Odisha with restrictions by modifying its earlier order.

"The Supreme Court had stayed the Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri due to the coronavirus pandemic. But today, the apex court allowed the Rath Yatra with restrictions.

"The Gujarat government has also informed the Advocate General to request the High Court to allow the historic Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad like the apex court did in Puri, with whatever restrictions the High Court places for the procession," Rupani said.

Earlier in the day, the high court refused to entertain a plea moved by an NGO seeking modification of its order staying the procession and allowing the same with certain restrictions.

