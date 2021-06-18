Ahmedabad, Jun 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Gujarat on Friday increased by 262 to touch 8,21,921, while the toll rose by five to reach 10,023, an official said.

The day also saw 766 people getting discharged, taking the recovery count to 8,04,668, or 97.90 per cent of the caseload, leaving the state with 7,230 active cases, of which 198 are on ventilator support, the official informed.

"Ahmedabad reported two deaths, while Surat, Vadodara and Jamnagar saw one death each. Ahmedabad led with 42 cases, followed by 21 in Surat, 19 in Rajkot," he said.

A release said 2,15,47,305 people have been vaccinated in the state so far, including 2.55 lakh during the day.

In neighbouring Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, the tally increased by seven to reach 10,470, while nine recoveries took the number of people discharged so far to 10,400.

The Union Territory has seen four deaths from the infection so far, leaving it with an active tally of 66.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,21,921, new cases 262, deaths 10,023 discharged 8,04,668 active cases 7,230 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)