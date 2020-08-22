Ahmedabad, Aug 22 (PTI) The Gujarat government will provide piped water to slums on private lands and regularise unauthorized water connections to individual houses in cities in line with the `Nal Se Jal' mission, it said on Saturday.

Unauthorized water connections to individual dwellings in cities, metros and towns can be regularised with payment of a fine of Rs 500 by December 31, 2020, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said at a meeting with officials.

Also Read | Pakistan Imposes Sanctions on 26/11 Mumbai Attack Masterminds Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and Hafiz Saeed, Puts Financial Curbs on 88 Terror Outfits Fearing FATF Blacklist.

Under the Centre's `Nal Se Jal' Mission, which aims to provide piped water to every household by 2024, the Gujarat government will ensure supply of tap water to slums on private lands in urban areas, said an official release.

Rupani held a video conference with the municipal commissioners of six metro cities in the state.

Also Read | Lava Pulse Feature Phone Launched; Priced in India at Rs 1,949.

He directed the commissioners to ensure that people realise that local authorities were also giving importance to day-to-day administrative and developmental work besides bringing the coronavirus pandemic under control, the release stated.

Repair of roads damaged by rains should be carried out without delay and before Diwali, the CM told the officials.

He also asked them to hold regular meetings with local elected representatives and set targets for works, including those related to sanitation, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)