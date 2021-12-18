Surat, Dec 18 (PTI) The first three colleges in Surat city in Gujarat to get staff, students and their guardians fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be eligible for cash rewards of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively, said the local civic body on Saturday.

In a release, the Surat Municipal Corporation also said a meeting will be held on December 21 of college principals to provide guidance on implementing COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

The Surat civic body was the first in the state to announce that it had completed administering the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible beneficiaries.

On Saturday, the city reported eight new COVID-19 cases, while five people were discharged. It also administered 20,801 vaccination doses during the day, officials said.

