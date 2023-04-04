Bharuch, Apr 4 (PTI) Three sanitation workers died after allegedly inhaling poisonous gases while cleaning a drainage line without any safety gear in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Tuesday, police said.

Two more workers were hospitalised after they breathed in toxic gases in their attempt to pull their colleagues from the sewer at Dahej village in the district, said RB Vasava, social welfare officer.

Police are on the lookout for the contractor who had engaged the labourers to clear the drainage line. The contractor is yet to be identified, a police official said.

“Three workers who had entered the sewer died. Two others who tried to help the trio come out were hospitalised after inhaling poisonous gases. We have launched a probe from our side to find out who is responsible for the deaths,” said Vasava.

The deceased workers have been identified as Galsingh Muniya, Anif Parmar and Paresh Katara.

“This sewer comes under the jurisdiction of Dahej village panchayat. Three persons have died while cleaning it. The bodies were sent for post-mortem at Bharuch civil hospital. We will take appropriate legal action,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police RR Sarvaiya.

The Gujarat government last month informed the Legislative Assembly that 11 sanitation workers have died while cleaning drains in different parts of the state during the last two years.

All urban local bodies as well as panchayats have been directed by the government to strictly follow the provisions of the ‘Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013', Gujarat Social and Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanuben Babariya had said.

“Despite our best efforts to see that no worker is asked to go inside sewer lines and all guidelines are strictly followed, some private contractors hire workers from other states and ask them to enter into drains, which leads to tragedy. Even if a worker belongs to another state, we pay compensation to the kin (in case of death),” she had said told the House.

