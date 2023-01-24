Surendranagar, Jan 24 (PTI) The Gujarat government plans to launch cooperative societies of professionals like drivers, caterers and cooks in eight cities to provide on-demand services currently being offered by private companies, said Jagdish Vishwakarma, minister of state for cooperation, on Tuesday.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Man Killed for Protesting Against His Minor Daughter's Molestation in Howrah.

The minister was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the second and concluding day of the state BJP unit's executive committee meeting.

Also Read | Gujarat Sadhu Dies by Suicide After Sex Chats, Objectionable Audio Clips, Photos and Videos Get Leaked.

“Gujarat's youths are known for their entrepreneurial spirit. Such youths can come together and start their own cooperative societies to provide professional services. Just like private firms engaged in such business, youths can provide expert services by forming cooperative societies of drivers, cooks or computer operators,” the minister told reporters after attending his party event.

Even solar panel installation services can be a part of their offerings, he said.

The state's Bharatiya Janata Party government has tied up with the Ahmedabad Management Association, which was established by eminent scientist Vikram Sarabhai, to train youths and women on how such “innovative cooperative entities will work and what the government's role will be in it”, he said.

“We are planning to launch this scheme in eight major cities of Gujarat,” said Vishwakarma.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of “one APMC one product” will be implemented in Gujarat, said the minister without elaborating on it. He said that his department has also started registration of cooperative societies involved exclusively in selling organic farm produce.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)