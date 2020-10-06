Anand (Guj), Oct 6 (PTI) Two women drowned while three persons went missing on Tuesday after the rickshaw they were travelling in fell into a canal near Sojitra town in Gujarat's Anand district, police said.

While bodies of the two women have been recovered, search is on for three others, including two women, said in- charge Superintendent of Police, BD Jadeja.

Also Read | Vivo V20 Smartphone With 44MP Selfie Camera to Be Launched in India on October 13.

As per preliminary investigation, 17 farm labourers were travelling in the ill-fated rickshaw when the driver lost his control over the vehicle.

While 12 of them were rescued by villagers, five others were washed away, he said.

Also Read | 2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Breach 9000 Mark In Just 4 Days Since Launch.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)