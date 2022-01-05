Dahod, Jan 5 (PTI) A woman allegedly threw her two minor children into a well before herself jumping into it in Gujarat's Dahod district apparently following a domestic dispute, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Degawada village in Devgadh Baria taluka on Tuesday, they said.

Minakshi Harijan (30), who was married for 12 years, left her home in the morning along with her two children, saying she was going to collect firewood, an official said.

When she did not return till late evening, her family members tried to contact her on her mobile phone, but in vain.

Later, a cattle grazer heard a mobile phone ringing outside the well. He picked up the phone following which the woman's family members came to know about the incident. Her slippers were also found near the well, the official said.

Fire personnel were subsequently alerted and they fished out the bodies of the woman, her daughter aged 7 and a 4-year-old son from the well, he said.

The woman took the extreme step apparently following a dispute with her in-laws, the official said.

Further investigation into the case is on, he added.

