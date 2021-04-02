Gandhinagar, Apr 2 (PTI) The Gujarat government has said that the work on around 7,700 km canal network, mainly including minor and sub-minor canals, in Narmada dam project is incomplete.

In a written reply to a question on pending works of the Narmada dam project, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel informed the House that 92 per cent work, including laying of 62,000 km of canal network, has been completed.

The construction of the dam was completed and it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2017.

The question was asked by Chotila Congress MLA Rutwik Makwana, who wanted to know about pending works in the project.

"Around 92 per cent work on the Narmada dam project has been completed. This includes 62,000 km of canals, and work on a 7,700-km canal network, with minor and sub-minor canals, is pending," the House was told.

The work on the main canal, branch canals and sub- branch canals is almost complete, it was stated.

In a reply to another question by Makwana, Patel said that in 2019-20, 13.28 lakh hectares of land was irrigated in the state using Narmada canal waters.

The state plans to irrigate 18.45 lakh hectares of land using the Narmada canal network once the project is completed, he said.

The Narmada canal network has become Gujarat's lifeline, as it provides drinking water to many cities, towns and villages, besides irrigating a large chunk of land in the state.

