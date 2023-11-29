Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 29 (ANI): A total of 24 people sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a chemical factory in Surat, Gujarat, on Wednesday.

Three of the 24 injured are said to be in a critical condition.

The fire broke out in the factory at Sachin GIDC area in Surat in the early hours today and as soon as information was received, the fire department rushed fire tenders.

Over a dozen vehicles from the fire brigade and private companies were at the scene.

"An investigation has revealed that there was an explosion in a tank filled with chemical Tetra Hydro Fern," said Basant Pareek, Chief Fire Officer, Surat.

The three people who sustained serious injuries in the blast are being treated in the government hospital in Surat, he said adding that other injured have been admitted to three different private hospitals

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

