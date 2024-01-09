Banas Kantha (Gujarat) [India], January 9 (ANI): The three-day BSF Boot Camp in Suigam concluded on Monday, marking the end of a transformative experience for students of Agricultural University Dantiwada.

"The carefully curated programme encompassed invigorating physical training to the contemplative practice of yoga, weapon introduction, unarmed combat, and more, providing a comprehensive immersion into essential soldierly skills," as per a press release from PRO BSF Gujarat.

Obstacle negotiation, point-to-point marching, group discussions, and hands-on survival techniques offered practical insights into the demanding lives of bordermen. Throughout the camp, students explored the intricacies of border management, with visits to BSF BOPs showcasing cutting-edge surveillance equipment.

"Sessions overlooking the panoramic view of the Great Rann of Kutch and an exploration of Zero Point's historical significance enhanced their understanding. Seema Darshan at Nadabet emphasised the diverse attractions surrounding the border and helped to foster a profound connection to the spirit of safeguarding our nation," the release added.

The unique exchange between BSF and students culminated in a vibrant closing ceremony graced by the presence of Bhupender Singh, DIG BSF Gandhinagar, and other officials.

"This grand finale celebrated the instilled values of leadership, patriotism, discipline, and essential life skills, echoing the transformative essence of the camp. The journey has undoubtedly left an indelible mark, inspiring these young minds to consider a future in the BSF and other Armed Forces," the release stated. (ANI)

