Kheda, Oct 20 (PTI) Four people were killed and two others seriously injured after their van overturned in Gujarat's Kheda district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place around midnight in Mahudha town near Nadiad city when the six people were going to offer prayers at a temple in Malataj village of neighbouring Anand district, an official from Mahudha police station said.

The van, which was on its way from Santrampur in Mahisagar district, overturned after its driver lost control over the wheels while trying to avoid collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction, he said.

One van occupant died on the spot, two others succumbed during treatment at a civil hospital in Nadiad and another person died at the Ahmedabad civil hospital where he was referred for treatment, the official said.

Two other persons received serious injuries in the accident and they were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nadiad, he said.

