Surat, November 15: Four labourers from Bihar died of asphyxiation while cleaning a factory's septic tank here in Kamleshwar village in Surat on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place at a dyeing factory on Palsana-Katodara road on Tuesday evening. "...Four workers had gone to clean the (septic) tank and died due to suffocation. Further investigation is underway. We are questioning seniors of the factory...All the four deceased are the residents of Bihar...," H L Rathore, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP), Bardoli Division, told ANI. Bihar Tragedy: Four People Killed in Septic Tank Mishap in Saharsa District

The deceased workers were living in a colony of the factory, he said. "We received a call at 6:30 am on Wednesday following which a team reached the spot and discovered that four workers had allegedly died due to suffocation," an official added. According to the official, they are investigating into the number of times the tank is cleaned annually. Maharashtra: Five Killed While Cleaning Septic Tank in Sonpeth; CM Eknath Shinde Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Next of Kin of Deceased

The incident occurred under the ambit of Palsana police station in Surat. The official said officials of the factory are being questioned. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)