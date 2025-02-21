Kutch (Gujarat) [India], February 21 (ANI): As many as five people lost their lives and several were injured after a bus collided with a truck at the Mundra-Bhuj highway in Kutch, said an official on Friday.

According to District Collector Amit Arora, "Five people have died in the accident at the Mundra-Bhuj highway, and some people have also been injured. Two of them are critical and are being treated at GK General Hospital."

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 2 Sanitation Workers Die of Asphyxiation While Cleaning Sewer in Narela, One Critical.

"The administration, police, and the hospital are providing all the necessary treatment and assistance. The team of doctors have been instructed to treat the patients with diligence for their swift recovery. Other passengers have gone through primary screening, CT scans and X-rays to check for any internal injuries," said the official.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Pope Francis Health Update: Doctor Says Pontiff Isn't out of Danger but His Condition Isn't Life-Threatening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)