Surat, October 28: Seven members of a family allegedly died by suicide in Siddheshwar apartment in Gujarat's Surat on Saturday, police said. According to information, a man Manish Solanki died allegedly after hanging himself, while other family members, including his parents, wife and three children, are suspected to have died after consuming poison. Surat 'Mass Suicide': Family of Seven Die by Suicide in Surat, Investigation Underway, Say Police (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Surat, Gujarat: On the alleged suicide of seven members of a family, Rakesh Barot, DCP, Surat, says, "Seven members of a family have committed suicide... They have written a suicide note, and we are verifying the reason... It appears mostly to be an economic problem...… pic.twitter.com/YvvOc51HuJ — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2023

Rakesh Barot, DCP, Surat, told ANI, "Seven members of a family have committed suicide. They have written a suicide note, and we are verifying it. It appears to be money problem. Further investigation is underway." More details are awaited.

