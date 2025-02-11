Vadodara, Feb 11 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress on Tuesday urged the State Election Commission (SEC) in Gujarat to take action against a BJP leader who allegedly threatened to demolish houses of those who didn't vote for his party candidates in a civic election.

In a video, which went viral on social media, the BJP's Vadodara district unit president Satish Patel can be seen addressing people in Karjan town and is heard saying homes will be demolished in the area if BJP candidates of ward 7 of the municipality lose the election.

Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: After NHRC's Directive, Google-Owned Platform YouTube Says 'Have Clear Policies for Content Removal Requests From Governments '.

Karjan is one of the 68 municipalities in the state, where elections will be held on February 16.

According to the opposition parties, Patel made these remarks on February 9 while campaigning for four BJP candidates of ward no. 7 of the Karjan municipality.

Also Read | New Manipur CM: Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, and Thokchom Radheshyam Singh Among Frontrunners for Chief Minister's Post After N Biren Singh's Sudden Exit.

"If you ensure the victory of these four candidates, I guarantee you that no homes will be demolished...but I also want to tell you that if you betray us here, I also guarantee that I won't let a single home stand here," Patel said in Gujarati.

Patel was not available for comment after the controversy.

The AAP and Congress have taken a strong exception to the remarks and sought action from election authorities.

AAP candidate from ward no.7, Mohammad Sandhi on Tuesday submitted a written complaint to the SEC and sought action against the BJP leader, claiming that he had violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by threatening voters.

In the letter, addressed to SEC and Karjan Returning Officer, Sandhi alleged that Patel threatened to demolish the houses of those who do not vote for the BJP.

He claimed, "Patel's statement is not only a violation of MCC but also constitutes an electoral offence under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. This is a direct threat to the electorate, coercing them into voting for a particular party. Such conduct vitiates the free and fair election process."

The AAP leader urged the SEC to take "strict action" against Patel and sought a first information report (FIR) against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including section 171, which deals with 'undue influence at elections'.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi urged the SEC to take a suo motu cognisance of Patel's conduct ahead of the polls.

"The Congress has taken Patel's threat to voters seriously. His statement shows the influence of such elements over our democracy. This also shows the kind of unethical means adopted by the ruling party to win elections. We urge the SEC to take suo motu cognisance and initiate action against Patel," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)