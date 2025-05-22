Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], 22 May (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a nationwide target to achieve net zero by 2070, and Gujarat has made remarkable progress toward this goal by becoming the top state in India for renewable energy installation.

As of April 30, 2025, Gujarat's total installed renewable energy capacity stands at 35.16 GW, according to data from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). This milestone reflects the state's strong commitment to sustainability and green growth.

Also Read | Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Centre Announces 4% Reservation in Allotment of Government Housing for Persons With Disabilities.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat ranks first in several RE segments: 1st in Total Installed Renewable Energy Capacity (35.16 GW); 1st in Installed Wind Power Capacity (13.51 GW); 2nd in Installed Solar Power Capacity (19.42 GW); 1st in Rooftop Solar Installation (5.31 GW); also, Gujarat contributes 15.72 per cent to India's total installed RE capacity.

Gujarat's diverse RE mix includes wind, solar, small and large hydropower, and bioenergy. Of the total 35.16 GW capacity, 13,514.68 MW comes from wind, 19,421.8 MW from solar, 106.64 MW from small hydro, 1,990 MW from large hydro, and 129.85 MW from bio power sources.

Also Read | RBSE 12th Result 2025 Declared: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in; Know How To Check Score on Website, SMS and DigiLocker.

Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) is playing a pivotal role in advancing energy storage solutions and promoting seamless integration of renewable energy into the grid. GUVNL has already secured agreements for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) with a cumulative capacity of 1,192 MW / 4,777 MWh. The state is also exploring Pumped Storage Projects with an estimated potential of over 32 GW.

A key innovation under this strategy is the 35 MW Solar PV project with 57 MWh BESS at Kutch Lignite Thermal Power Station (KLTPS). This co-located project optimizes existing evacuation infrastructure and land availability to improve solar deployment and grid reliability--representing Gujarat's forward-looking approach to clean energy.

During FY 2024-25, Gujarat generated nearly 32,790 million units (MU) of power through renewable sources--accounting for more than 22% of the state's total power consumption of 1,46,467 MU. This contribution underscores the state's accelerating clean energy transition and its impact on sustainable power availability.

The state added over 5.9 GW of new RE capacity during the same period, increasing from 27.46 GW to 33.39 GW. This includes 4.95 GW from solar and 954.76 MW from wind, strengthening Gujarat's energy diversification. GUVNL's forward-thinking initiatives are also making renewable energy accessible and cost-effective for Gujarat's industrial hubs and GIDC estates--boosting industrial efficiency without compromising sustainability goals. With visionary leadership, stable policies, and strong infrastructure, Gujarat continues to lead the nation in building a clean, resilient, and future-ready energy ecosystem.

With clear policy direction from Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and on-ground execution led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has firmly established itself as the growth engine of India's renewable energy journey. By combining scale, innovation, and inclusivity, the state is not only powering its industries and communities but also contributing meaningfully to the nation's clean energy vision and the larger goal of Viksit Bharat. As Gujarat accelerates its clean energy transition, it continues to inspire other states to adopt bold, future-ready energy strategies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)