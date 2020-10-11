Ahmedabad, Oct 11 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 1,181 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its count of infections to 1,51,596, state health department said.

With nine more people succumbing to the infection, the toll mounted to 3,569, it said.

In a good news, daily recoveries continue to outnumber fresh cases.

On Sunday, a total of 1,413 patients were discharged after treatment, raising the total count of recoveries in the state to 1,32,310, it said, adding that the state's case recovery rate improved to 87.28 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of tests conducted so far has crossed the 50 lakh-mark and rose to 50,12,705.

