Ahmedabad, Sep 14 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 1,334 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 1,14,996, state health department said.

The cumulative toll rose to 3,230 with 17 more deaths, it said.

At the same time, 1,255 patients were dischargedafter treatment in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 95,265, the department said in a release.

Gujarat's case recovery rate now stands at 82.84 per cent, it stated.

A total of 71,507 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, at the rate of 1,100.10 tests per day per million population.

