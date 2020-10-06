Ahmedabad, Oct 6 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday reported 1,335 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising its total count of infections to 1,45,362, state health department said.

With ten more persons succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 3,522, it said.

A total of 1,473 people were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the count of recoveries to 1,25,243, the department said.

The case recovery rate in the state now stands at 86. 16 per cent, the department said in a release.

A total of 51,879 samples were tests in the last 24 hours, at the rate of 798.14 tests per day per million population, it said. KA PD

