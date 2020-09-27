Ahmedabad, Sep 27 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 1,411 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 1,33,219, state health department said.

With 10 more persons succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll went up to 3,419, it said.

A total of 1,231 patients were discharged in the day, taking the total count of recoveries in the state to 1,13,140, the department said.

The state's case recovery rate has increased to 84.93 per cent.

60,357 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the state, at the rate of 928.57 tests per day per million population, it said.

