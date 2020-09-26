Ahmedabad, Sep 26 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported 1,417 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 1,31,808, state health department said.

With 13 more people succumbing to the infection, the fatality count went up to 3,409, it said.

Also Read | Narendra Modi 4th Among World’s Most Admired Men of 2020, Sudha Murthy in List of 20 Most Admired Women: YouGov Rankings.

A total of 1,419 patients were dischargedin the state in the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,11,909, the department said.

With this, the case recovery rate in the state now stands at 84.90 per cent, it said in a release.

Also Read | Delhi Air to Worsen in Next 3 Days As Farmers Continue to Burn Stubble in Punjab and Haryana.

A total of 61,865 tests were conducted during the day, at the rate of 951.77 tests per day per million population, thee department said.

A total 41,72,051 samples have been tested in the state so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)