Ahmedabad, May 28 (PTI) Gujarat on Friday reported 2,521 new coronavirus cases, which took its infection tally to 8,03,387, the health department said.

The death toll due to the virus reached 9,761 as 27 patients succumbed to the infection in the state during the day, including seven in Ahmedabad and three in Vadodara district.

A total of 7,965 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which took the recovery count to 7,50,015 and recovery rate to 93.36 per cent, it said in a statement.

Ahmedabad city recorded 336 new cases, the highest in the state during the day, followed by 308 in Vadodara city, 228 in Surat city, 172 in other parts of Vadodara district and 122 in Rajkot city.

There are 43,611 active cases in the state at present, of which, 562 are on ventilator.

As many as 2.36 lakh people were administered anti- coronavirus vaccines during the day. So far, a total of 1,65,13,240 people have been vaccinated in the state.

In the adjoining union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, 11 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, a release by the authorities said, adding that 39 patients got recovered and were given discharge during the day.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,03,387, new cases 2,521, deaths 9,761, discharged 7,50,015, active cases 43,611 and people tested so far - figures not released.

