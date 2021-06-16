Ahmedabad, Jun 16 (PTI) Gujarat's coronavirus tally rose to 8,21,376, after 298 persons tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, while the toll rose to 10,012 with five fatalities, an official from the state health department said.

With the addition of 935 patients discharged from hospitals during the day, the count of recoveries reached 8,03,122, the official said.

The state's recovery rate now stands at 97.78 per cent, leaving the state with 8,242 active cases, of which 209 patients are in a critical condition, he said.

Surat reported the highest number of 73 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 48, Vadodara with 31 and Rajkot with 23, among others, the department said.

Of the latest casualties, Ahmedabad reported two, while Surat, Amreli and Aravalli districts reported one each, it said.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported 10 COVID-19 cases and five recoveries on Wednesday, it was stated.

With this, the region's tally stood at 10,453, of which 10,386 patients have recovered and four have died of the infection. With this, the number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 63.

Meanwhile, 2,18,062 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Gujarat on Wednesday, of which 1,62,941 doses were administered to beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years.

Gujarat has so far administered a total 2,10,39,716 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, it was stated.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,21,376, new cases 298, death toll 10,012, discharged 8,03,122, active cases 8,242, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)