Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Sardar Patel Sanskrutik Bhavan in Gandhinagar's Mansa on Saturday.

Speaking at the occasion, Shah said, "This is my village. My ancestors came here in the year 1361. I have studied in the library which was in a bad condition and today after inaugurating the new building of the same library, I feel happy. This library has direct online connection with 30 libraries across the world. Hence lakhs of books will be there in this library."

"I would like to come to Mansa again and meet various co-operatives and work to make Mansa an ideal example of co-operatives. Before 2024, there should not be any facility which is not there in Mansa," he said.

He further said soon the Mansa civil hospital will be laced with hi-tech facilities after which people will not have to go to Gandhinagar or Ahmedabad for advanced treatments.

Shah further inaugurated Akshaya Patra Mid-Day Meal Kitchen in Gandhinagar's Mansa.

"Today is an important day for Mansa, the Mansa municipality is launching and laying the foundation stones of various schemes to further boost the development of the area," he said.

He said this mid-day meal kitchen will help provide nutritious food to the children at government schools in Mansa.

"I congratulate the administrators of Akshay Patra Foundation for this laudable effort towards realising the vision of a malnutrition-free India," he said.

Earlier, the Union Home Minister on Saturday inaugurated a Police Headquarters CCTV Control Room in Gandhinagar.

With the intention to enable citizens to file a First Information Report (FIR) online, Shah also launched the e-FIR system so that people will not have to visit police stations for the same. (ANI)

